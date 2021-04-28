Just released: State of Audio - 11 Moments That Matter

CLOSE
MENU

Local Markets

Chicago park

Community at our Core

When our communities come together, great things happen. At Audacy, we’re proud to be an integral part of communities across the country. From raising funds for a local cause, to enjoying an outdoor summer concert, to connecting listeners with what matters most to them every day on our stations. The shared experiences strengthen undeniable bonds and move people to action.

men shaking hands

We’re There Through Thick and Thin

When things get tough, our communities, teams and listeners get moving, together. Through our 25+ annual radiothons, we’ve raised more than $36 million in relief funds and donated countless resources to important local causes. We’re collecting funds, gathering toys, cleaning up parks, and organizing disaster relief to ensure the well-being of the communities we’re all a part of.

girl in computer

We Get the Word Out

Getting the message out – it’s what we do, through the reach of our platform and the power of our voices. In 2020 alone, we donated nearly $30 million in media to amplify important messages, and we pledged $1 million in direct cash to support local businesses through the pandemic. We’re proud to give a platform to the causes that help our communities thrive.

Local Markets

Find out more about how we engage with local communities and how brands can participate.

Atlanta Austin Baltimore Boston Buffalo Chattanooga Chicago Cleveland Dallas Denver Detroit Gainesville-Ocala Greensboro Greenville-Spartanburg Hartford Houston Kansas City Las Vegas Los Angeles Madison Memphis Miami (South Florida) Milwaukee Minneapolis New Orleans New York Norfolk Orlando Philadelphia Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Providence Richmond Riverside-San Bernardino Rochester Sacramento San Diego San Francisco Seattle Springfield St. Louis Washington, D.C. Wichita Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

State of Audio report

Ready to Make Audio Work for Your Brand?

ADVERTISE WITH US