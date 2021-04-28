Local Markets
Community at our Core
When our communities come together, great things happen. At Audacy, we’re proud to be an integral part of communities across the country. From raising funds for a local cause, to enjoying an outdoor summer concert, to connecting listeners with what matters most to them every day on our stations. The shared experiences strengthen undeniable bonds and move people to action.
We’re There Through Thick and Thin
When things get tough, our communities, teams and listeners get moving, together. Through our 25+ annual radiothons, we’ve raised more than $36 million in relief funds and donated countless resources to important local causes. We’re collecting funds, gathering toys, cleaning up parks, and organizing disaster relief to ensure the well-being of the communities we’re all a part of.
We Get the Word Out
Getting the message out – it’s what we do, through the reach of our platform and the power of our voices. In 2020 alone, we donated nearly $30 million in media to amplify important messages, and we pledged $1 million in direct cash to support local businesses through the pandemic. We’re proud to give a platform to the causes that help our communities thrive.
