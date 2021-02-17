Introducing The 2021 State of Audio.

An Audio Universe of Discovery &
Connection

We create experiences that bring people together around what moves them.

WATCH VIDEO

The Power of Audacy

  • #1 Creator of Original, Premium Audio Content
  • 2 Billion+ Annual Podcast Downloads
  • 170 Million+ Monthly Listeners

News & Perspectives

News

The Best Advice and Trends in Audio. All in One Place.

September 14, 2021
Press Releases

C13Originals Partners with Campside Media for Investigative Documentary Podcast Series About the Dark Secrets of Victoria’s Secret

October 12, 2021
Press Releases

Audacy’s 2400Sports Launches First Podcast, The Run: 2016 Chicago Cubs, September 27, Everywhere Podcasts Are Available

September 23, 2021
Next Webinar

State of Audio

October 5, 2021
Press Releases

Cadence13 Launches Weekly Interview Podcast Series with Actress and Producer Ellen Pompeo

September 23, 2021
In the News

Audacy’s Eighth Annual “We Can Survive” Concert Returns to the Iconic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 23, Continuing Audacy’s Commitment to Normalizing Mental Health Struggles

September 16, 2021
Press Releases

Darius Rucker, Zac Brown Headline Audacy’s “Stars and Strings,” Hosted by New York’s Country 94.7

September 12, 2021

Home

February 17, 2021

Our Communities

Reach and Connect with Your Target Audience

Our advertising solutions help brands engage with deeply immersed audiences – wherever they are, and however they’re listening. It’s the ROI you want for your marketing investment.

Work with a company that cares

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diverse voices and perspectives make our teams stronger.
LEARN MORE

Social Good

The well-being of our local communities is at the heart of our business.
LEARN MORE
CAREERS

Ready to Make Audio Work for Your Brand?

Advertise with us